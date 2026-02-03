Kerala Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-505 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-505 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, February 03, 2026 at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-505 for Tuesday, 03-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SZ 272988 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SARASWATHY T

Agency No.: T 3900

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 272988 SO 272988

SP 272988 SR 272988

SS 272988 ST 272988

SU 272988 SV 272988

SW 272988 SX 272988 SY 272988

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SW 143927 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SISILIYAMMA

Agency No.: A 5276

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SZ 229654 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: JISHIN BABU

Agency No.: C 7310

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0053 0765 1199 2940 3122 3352 3463 3599 3744 4116 4586 6891 6967 7235 7693 7711 8699 8746 9906

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0883 5207 6325 7316 7706 7990

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0178 0415 0495 1262 1781 1939 1975 3215 3709 3766 4755 5241 5330 5406 5517 6074 6187 7180 7387 7561 8184 8291 8309 8899 9592

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0083 0113 0177 0307 0309 0340 0480 0768 0800 0920 0976 1035 1185 1223 1296 1308 1504 1566 1646 1684 1912 2031 2323 2410 2556 2644 2855 2925 2928 3011 3305 3460 3684 3880 3881 4037 4172 4256 4449 4797 4816 4856 5026 5053 5201 5417 5542 5561 5909 5975 6128 6129 6366 6413 6439 6542 7093 7129 7255 7404 7521 7769 8013 8091 8318 8587 8740 8775 8952 8972 9200 9401 9464 9539 9714 9747

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0041 0056 0076 0080 0264 0310 0637 1132 1140 1230 1389 1509 1511 1569 1753 1943 2021 2030 2067 2079 2089 2173 2175 2254 2722 3001 3101 3185 3202 3225 3562 3755 3901 3974 4000 4039 4173 4286 4316 4447 4578 4726 4954 5014 5024 5031 5116 5133 5360 5366 5617 5620 5674 5941 5985 6037 6197 6429 6659 6946 6953 6970 7032 7043 7068 7258 7340 7751 7797 7940 7962 7985 8071 8224 8321 8341 8686 8867 8928 9024 9195 9223 9371 9621 9631 9653 9656 9826 9928 9957

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0079 0144 0236 0295 0335 0347 0425 0432 0478 0651 0677 0712 0730 0844 0945 1003 1023 1032 1068 1248 1307 1349 1491 1508 1572 1649 1659 1689 1786 1799 1878 1923 1953 2047 2125 2130 2285 2314 2316 2343 2445 2534 2590 2603 2606 2618 2726 2822 2846 2903 2906 2987 3052 3059 3266 3311 3496 3661 3664 3753 3796 3882 3907 3918 3968 4023 4034 4046 4271 4291 4325 4378 4481 4576 4582 4705 4864 4880 5082 5099 5126 5192 5217 5339 5345 5457 5503 5567 5610 5683 5874 6011 6063 6096 6136 6180 6201 6206 6278 6375 6384 6499 6517 6539 6585 6673 6701 6709 6724 6836 6896 7117 7121 7149 7168 7198 7242 7297 7322 7513 7528 7559 7573 7641 7660 7764 7845 7930 8010 8220 8330 8597 8706 8728 8816 8909 8964 9023 9037 9177 9218 9342 9374 9501 9567 9627 9677 9723 9759 9845

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-505: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.