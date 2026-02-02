Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 02, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-39 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-39 lottery results for Monday, February 02, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-39 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-39 for Monday, 02-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BM 329983 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SHIBU K

Agency No.: A 5269

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 329983 BB 329983

BC 329983 BD 329983

BE 329983 BF 329983

BG 329983 BH 329983

BJ 329983 BK 329983 BL 329983

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BE 889820 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR P

Agency No.: H 2074

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BG 398600 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SINURAJ P

Agency No.: C 4861

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0726 0861 1301 2166 3177 3551 3990 4028 4276 4511 4730 6842 7028 7122 7309 8149 8685 9056 9515

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0413 2006 3105 4248 8962 9190

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0247 0535 1408 1418 1496 2551 2814 2902 3274 3837 4020 4587 5492 5762 7423 7774 8113 8343 8476 8579 8803 8817 8886 9311 9597

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0060 0102 0119 0150 0153 0719 0838 0938 1086 1151 1267 1449 1471 1477 1497 1646 1656 1944 2038 2047 2076 2566 2626 2648 2937 3593 3803 3829 3922 4051 4128 4317 4386 4442 4468 4509 4543 4614 5082 5097 5329 5369 5387 5433 5669 6061 6324 6350 6571 6788 7088 7263 7525 7599 7802 7915 7978 8027 8065 8242 8256 8322 8325 8352 8487 8719 8796 8970 9251 9354 9406 9529 9553 9681 9761 9765

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0040 0052 0107 0152 0252 0297 0412 0503 0505 0536 0866 1072 1079 1098 1205 1286 1305 1517 1818 1925 1930 2059 2111 2122 2135 2463 2733 2811 2875 2885 3042 3054 3469 3565 3573 3626 3645 3669 3866 3992 4163 4181 4472 4568 4635 4710 4812 4868 4935 5000 5042 5054 5305 5516 5536 5629 6007 6029 6072 6099 6150 6174 6398 6655 6671 6748 6775 6853 7000 7014 7193 7235 7308 7391 7401 7451 7564 7711 7934 8163 8320 8375 8529 8712 8725 8869 9542 9554 9609 9702 9729 9735 9787 9904

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0010 0047 0110 0213 0223 0355 0362 0429 0432 0534 0603 0618 0627 0634 0656 0694 0737 0945 1007 1036 1089 1210 1216 1346 1365 1391 1441 1614 1622 1732 1928 2093 2225 2251 2602 2620 2685 2734 2751 2765 2826 2873 2957 2971 3059 3123 3145 3184 3224 3286 3364 3433 3497 3597 3650 3662 3673 3757 3868 3927 4024 4032 4045 4120 4290 4400 4405 4486 4505 4524 4686 4711 4738 4872 4924 5123 5133 5270 5278 5295 5356 5409 5448 5496 5508 5556 5560 5837 6022 6224 6270 6279 6355 6377 6600 6662 6822 6875 6996 7027 7136 7357 7462 7557 7638 7667 7704 7733 7790 7893 7926 7951 8146 8194 8298 8345 8372 8400 8403 8462 8470 8503 8506 8513 8602 8623 8642 8811 8925 8944 8990 9101 9157 9287 9374 9390 9395 9579 9704 9772 9814 9844 9914 9933

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-39: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.