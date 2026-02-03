Mahatama Gandhi's 420 Kg Bronze Statue Cut Into Pieces, Stolen In Melbourne - VIDEO

Mahatama Gandhi's Bronze Statue Cut Into Pieces, Stolen In Melbourne | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Melbourne: A 420 Kg bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville was first cut into pieces using an angle grinder and then stolen. A police investigation has been lauched in the matter. The matter has raised concerns within the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Videos posted on social media showed that the statue was cut at its ankle, leaving just its feet behind.

The statue was gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi and was inaugurated on November 12, 2021, by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. It is considered to hold significant cultural, historical, and symbolic value for the community.

The theft reportedly took place in the early hours of January 12. In a statement to The Australia Today, police said they believe three unidentified offenders stole the statue from the charity premises on Kingsley Close, Rowville, at around 12.50 am.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and they have cautioned scrap metal dealers to be alert for anyone attempting to sell the bronze statue. They have asked that any suspicious activity be reported immediately.

Earlier, in November 2021, the Gandhi statue was vandalised by unknown individuals, an act that drew widespread condemnation in both Australia and India.

The vandalism occurred during a period of heightened tension linked to Khalistan-related extremist activity.