 Paris Prosecutors Search Elon Musk’s X Offices In France Over Deepfake, Child Abuse And Algorithm Bias Probe
Paris Prosecutors Search Elon Musk’s X Offices In France Over Deepfake, Child Abuse And Algorithm Bias Probe

French prosecutors searched the Paris office of Elon Musk-owned platform X as part of a cybercrime probe into alleged child pornography, deepfakes and algorithm manipulation. Authorities also requested voluntary interviews of Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino on April 20. The investigation began last year following complaints about biased algorithms and AI chatbot misuse.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino | X & File Pic

Paris: The Paris prosecutors' office said a search was underway Tuesday at the French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X as part of a preliminary investigation into a range of alleged offences, including spreading child pornography and deepfakes.

The investigation was opened in January last year by the prosecutors' cybercrime unit, the statement said. It is looking into alleged "complicity" in detaining and spreading pornographic images of minors, sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organised group, and other offences.

In addition, prosecutors filed a request for "voluntary interviews" of Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X from 2023 to 2025, scheduled for April 20. Employees of the platform X have also been summoned that same week in April to be heard as witnesses, the statement said.

A spokesperson for X did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In a message posted on X, the Paris prosecutors' office confirmed the ongoing searches and said it was leaving the platform while calling on followers to join on other social media.

"At this stage, the conduct of the investigation is based on a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on the national territory," prosecutors said in a statement.

The investigation was first opened following reports by a French lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms on X were likely to have distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system.

It was later expanded following additional reports that X's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok allegedly denied Holocaust and spread sexually explicit deepfakes, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

