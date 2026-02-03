Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

The newly released Epstein documents from the US Department of Justice (DOJ), totalling over 3.5 million files, have drawn significant international attention due to brief mentions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, the nature of these mentions varies drastically depending on the source reporting them and independent outlets caution that many references consist of unverified third-party claims.

Epstein's strategy for post-election Ukraine

According to reports from the Kyiv Independent, the files primarily highlight Jeffrey Epstein’s personal interest in the 2019 Ukrainian presidential election.

Emails reveal Epstein instructing associates to monitor the transition of power from Petro Poroshenko to Zelenskyy, whom he viewed as a potential "in" for financial gain.

Epstein reportedly described the shifting political scenario as an opportunity for "sophisticated corruption," expressing a desire to see his interlocutors become "female oligarchs" by capitalising on the country’s instability.

These documents suggest Epstein was attempting to find a way to influence the new administration rather than indicating any established partnership or direct meeting with Zelenskyy himself.

High-level political rumours and diplomacy

The correspondence also involves Miroslav Lajcak, then the Slovak Foreign Minister, and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who discussed Zelenskyy’s competence and geopolitical standing shortly after his victory.

In these exchanges, Epstein encouraged Lajcak to "intercede" in Ukrainian affairs, while Lajcak noted that Russia’s disdain for Poroshenko might create a window for peace, though he questioned whether Zelenskyy was "capable" of running the country.

One specific 2019 file contains an unverified claim stating that "Zelensky looking for help. Putin dismissive, saying he is run by Israelis."

Trafficking allegations

In a separate development, Russian state news agency TASS has highlighted an anonymous email within the DOJ files that mentions Zelenskyy in the context of human trafficking.

The report cites a 2024 email from an undisclosed author demanding an investigation into Zelenskyy’s assets at JP Morgan and alleging links to Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate previously charged with raping minors.

While this email does exist within the massive tranche of files, independent fact-checkers and the Kyiv Independent note that it appears to be a third-party tip or a citizen complaint submitted to authorities rather than a verified investigative finding.

There is currently no evidence in the DOJ release corroborating these specific allegations of trafficking against the Ukrainian president.

Veracity of the document release

The Kyiv Independent emphasises that the Epstein files are a repository of millions of pages of raw data, including private emails, second-hand accounts and unverified tips.

They caution that while the files provide a window into how Epstein’s network sought to exploit global political shifts, they do not establish a criminal link between Zelenskyy and Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

The consensus among independent monitors is that while Epstein’s circle was clearly focussed on the 2019 Ukrainian election for their own interests, the records do not contain proof of illegal cooperation by Zelenskyy or his administration.