Is Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur's Designer Louis Vuitton Worth ₹1 Lakh? Why Was He Hiding It During The Lok Sabha Budget Session?

Anurag Thakur during the Lok Sabha Debate | YouTube/ Sansad TV |

A brief video clip from the Lok Sabha has captured the internet's attention, not for a heated debate or dramatic speech, but for a fashion moment involving Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur and his designer belt.

The now-viral 13-second video from Budget Session, shows Thakur rising to speak amid a flurry of shouts in Parliament. Netizens noticed that when he stood up, he saw his Louis Vuitton belt was showing. He quickly sat back down, then stood up again, this time pulling his blazer down to cover the belt before he began speaking.

Watch the viral video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, originally shared on social media by user @Amockx2022 with the caption "Moye Moye for BJP in Parliament 🤣🤣," quickly exploded online. It garnered thousands of likes and was viewed hundreds of thousands of times within hours. Adding to the scene, Home Minister Amit Shah is seen in the background, further fuelling the clip's buzz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Anurag Thakur's viral LV belt

The centre of the news is Thakur's luxury belt, featuring the iconic LV monogram. While many online have speculated about the price, suggesting it could be anywhere from ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh, the exact model and cost are not confirmed.

Louis Vuitton's belt collection | Official website

Louis Vuitton offers belts in a range of colours and styles, with prices starting from ₹40,000 and going well above ₹1 lakh for certain designs. The only detail visible in the video is the famous LV logo, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact item. He styled the belt with a checkered blazer, white shirt, and black trousers.