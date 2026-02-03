Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Welcomes Mumbaikars For Art Workshop, Film Screening & More On Day 4

If there's one thing the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival does best, it's keeping Mumbai on its creative toes. Now rolling into Day 4, the city's favourite cultural playground shows no signs of slowing down. Running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, the nine-day celebration continues to transform South Mumbai into a buzzing hub of ideas, performances, conversations, and colour.

Staying aligned with this year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve", Day 4 offers an eclectic mix from sustainable crafts and film screenings to comedy podcasts, fashion showcases, and soul-stirring music.

Day 4 events to bookmark

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Begin your day by discovering Kerala's eco-friendly screw pine weaving at a hands-on workshop with master artisan Ms Ramani at YWCA International.

12:30 PM – 3:15 PM: Experience creativity and sustainability at Trash To Tunes, where Ryan Global School students team up with NGO learners to transform waste into musical instruments at CSMVS Children's Museum.

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM: Delve into art therapy at The Healing Canvas, guided by Srishti Srivastava of Infiheal. This workshop uses creative exercises and reflection to help participants tap into self-expression and emotional understanding at YWCA International.

3:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Film enthusiasts can enjoy Shorts Package: Best of KASHISH & Pride Film Festival, featuring a selection of acclaimed LGBTQ+ short films from South Asia’s largest queer film platform at Cama Hall.

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Embark on a virtual heritage journey with Glorious Girgaon, an immersive digital tour exploring the artistic legacy of Mumbai’s historic neighbourhood at Khaki Lab.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Enjoy laughs and confessions at Spender Bender, a live comedy podcast hosted by Govind Menon and Hoshang Maini, as comedians share stories about their most questionable splurges at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Celebrate India's favourite condiment at Chutney: From Page to Plate, a tasting session and book launch with food writer Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and restaurateur Pinky Dixit at YWCA International.

From mindful art to music-filled evenings, Day 4 at Kala Ghoda promises a full-circle cultural experience that’s both thoughtful and entertaining.