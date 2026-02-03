Hrithik Roshan Loves Desi Food After Gym: Actor Shares His 'Indian Mishmash' Post-Workout Meal, Calls It 'Quirky Craving'

Hrithik Roshan may be Bollywood’s ultimate fitness icon, but when it comes to food, the superstar keeps it refreshingly real and deeply desi. At 52, the actor continues to stun with his chiselled physique, yet his latest post proves that staying fit doesn't mean surviving on bland chicken and boiled veggies. Instead, Hrithik is proudly championing Indian comfort food, even after a hardcore workout.

What Hrithik eats after his workout

On February 1, Hrithik gave fans a peek into his post-gym plate, cheekily calling it his personal "Indian mishmash." Sharing a photo of his meal on Instagram, he wrote, "The most unlikely post workout meal? जवार roti(s) with भिण्डी, बीटरूट, बैंगन, पापड़ी, लौकी और egg white + दाल (one of my fav quirks) …"

He asked the fans, "What's the most quirkiest food craving u guys have?," further adding, "Mine is the #indianmishmash. Uff... is there anything better."

Check it out below:

The plate was a vibrant feast of Indian home food, featuring jowar rotis paired with a colourful mix of vegetables like bhindi, beetroot, baingan, papdi and lauki. He balanced it out with egg whites and dal, turning what might look like an unconventional gym meal into a powerhouse of fibre, plant-based nutrients and protein.

His food mantra

This isn't the first time Hrithik has spoken about mindful eating. Earlier, in a January 5 post, the actor shared another thoughtfully curated meal along with a simple yet impactful line, "Eat less, love better. But make the plate look huge."

That plate was a visual lesson in smart eating. It came with a lean protein drenched in a green sauce, charred Brussels sprouts, sautéed zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and even shredded beetroot. A banana on the side completed the meal, highlighting his belief in volume eating without overindulgence.