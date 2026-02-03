WATCH! Saiee Manjrekar's Live Saree Draping By Dolly Jain At KGAF 2026

Dolly Jain with Saiee Manjrekar |

Actor Saiee Manjrekar was spotted at a saree draping workshop on Day 2 of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai, alongside saree draping artist Dolly Jain.

The workshop was about draping a saree gracefully, and Dolly Jain showcased different techniques and hacks with Saiee Manjrekar showing up as the ideal subject, stealing the show in a stunning red saree.

"To get a drape by the legendary Dolly Jain is honestly an honour. I got to learn a lot, which I can actually use in my real life. Every little girl has dreamed of seeing herself in a saree, and learning these little hacks would make a big difference," shared Saiee.

She also underlined the importance of sarees and why they should be preserved as a part of our culture. Saiee has always seen her grandmother wear sarees, and as someone from the younger generation, she feels it's her responsibility to make sure that this culture remains intact, not just in her closet.

When asked about her favourite saree, Saiee spoke warmly about the special black Kanjivaram silk saree which belongs to her mom.

"My mom used to wear that saree on Diwali, and now I wear it. It's very fascinating that sarees get passed down generations, which also tells you how beautifully you can preserve them, especially in the era of fast fashion, where people tend to forget clothes after wearing them once or twice."