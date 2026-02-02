'Date Kaun Plan Karega, Tu Yaa Main?' Shanaya Kapoor Asks Adarsh Gaurav At Movie Promotion

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 02, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav graced the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 to promote their upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.
Shanaya was captured wearing a sheer, full-sleeve floral dress in earthy tones. The body-hugging silhouette featured a high neckline.
Adarsh Gourav, who makes his debut as playback singer in the film, performed some lines at the festival.
Catch a glimpse of Shanaya and Adarsh's engaging singing interaction with their fans and audience.
Shanaya, who cheered for Adarsh as he performed, also held up a placard that read, 'Date Kaun Plan Karega, Tu Yaa Main?'
Festival Director Brinda Miller and Adarsh Gourav at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.
Shanaya Kapoor starrer 'Tu Yaa Main' will hit the big screens this Valentine's Day on February 13.