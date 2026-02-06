 Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election

The Rajasthan BJP government will not enforce minimum educational qualifications for candidates in panchayat and urban local body elections. A bill to remove the two-child norm is under consideration in the Law Department. Both rules were introduced by previous BJP governments around 12 and 30 years ago

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election

Jaipur: Amending the rules of its own previous governments, the BJP government in Rajasthan is all set to remove minimum educational qualification and two children norm to contest the panchayat raj and urban local bodies election.

The provision making educational qualifications mandatory for contesting local body and panchayat elections will not be implemented in the forthcoming elections while a bill to remove the ban on individuals with more than two children is under consideration in the Law Department.

This was informed in the legislative assembly in a written response to a question from Congress MLA Poosaram Godara. This is the first time the government has given a written response on both these issues.

Poosaram Godara had asked whether the government was considering amending the provisions regarding educational qualifications and the number of children for candidates in municipal elections.

In response, the government stated that the current provisions in Section 21 of the Rajasthan Municipalities Act, 2009, regarding the qualifications of candidates in municipal elections, do not include any rules concerning educational qualifications, and there is currently no proposal under consideration to amend the rules regarding educational qualifications.

Regarding the question of granting exemption to those with more than two children from contesting elections, the response stated that a file has been sent to the Law Department for amendment of the provisions of Section 24 of the Rajasthan Municipalities Act, 2009, and it is currently under process.

Notably, both the minimum educational qualification and the two-child norm were implemented by the previous BJP governments. The educational qualification was made mandatory around 12 years ago by the then Vasundhara Raje government, while the two - child norm was implemented around 30 years ago in 1994-95, during the tenure of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

