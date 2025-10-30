 West Bengal: Jadavpur University Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Moving Train In Medinipur
A third-year Jadavpur University engineering student, Soham Patra, allegedly died by suicide after jumping off a moving train near Kansai Halt station in West Midnapore while returning home with his mother. His body was later recovered from a river. Police suspect depression as the cause; an unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Jadavpur University Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Moving Train In Medinipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: An engineering student of Jadavpur University (JU) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a moving train, said the police on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Kansai Halt station in Medinipur, West Midnapore district, when he was returning home from Kolkata to Bankura with his mother.

The body has already been recovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Soham Patra, a third-year student of printing technology at Jadavpur University.

The deceased, identified as Soham Patra, was a resident of the Bankura police station area.

The police said Soham, along with his mother, boarded the Howrah-Adra Rani Shiromani passenger train on Tuesday night.

According to Kharagpur GRP sources, Soham jumped into a river from the bridge between Kansai Halt and Medinipur stations.

Despite searching the river and the station area, the passenger was not found.

On Wednesday, the body was found floating on the river. The police were informed immediately.

Officers from the Kharagpur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The police suspect that the student committed suicide due to depression.

After the body was recovered, Soham's father, Deepak Kumar Patra, said, "I can't say anything at the moment. The police will tell what happened. We don't suspect anything."

However, Soham's mother said, "My son was studying in the third year. There is no question of ragging. Everyone loved my son. It seems that he committed suicide. But we don't know what forced him to take his life."

A senior officer of Kharagpur Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the autopsy report will reveal if any foul play was involved. An investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer.

