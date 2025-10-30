 UPSC Declares Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025; Check List Of Selected Candidates At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 20 candidates have been placed on a provisional list pending document verification, while marks will be released within 15 days.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025 | Official Notification

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2025. Applicants who appeared for the interview round can now verify their selection status on the Commission's portal at upsc.gov.in.

As per the UPSC notification, the result has been prepared on the basis of Stage-I (Preliminary) examination conducted on February 9, 2025, Stage-II (Main) examination on June 21 and 22, 2025, and Personality Test in September 2025.

Posts and Services Provided

The chosen candidates will be assigned to different Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts, such as:

-Geologist, Group 'A'

-Scientist 'B' (Hydrogeology), Group 'A' / Assistant Hydrogeologist, Group 'B'

-Geophysicist, Group 'A' / Assistant Geophysicist, Group 'B'

-Chemist, Group 'A' / Assistant Chemist, Group 'B'

-Scientist 'B' (Chemical), Group 'A'

Appointments will be made by the Government of India according to the number of vacancies, requirements of eligibility, and completion of all verification formalities.

article-image

20 Candidates Kept on Provisional List

However, the results of 20 candidates have been held provisional against the production of documents. The Commission made it clear that the appointment letters for these candidates will not be given until the original documents are verified. Their candidature will be cancelled if the documents are not produced within three months from the date of the result declaration.

An appointment will be made by the Central Government on the basis of the vacancy position, eligibility criteria, and fulfillment of verification formalities. The allotment of service will be based on candidates' merit and preference given at the time of selection.

Marks to Be Published Soon

The marks of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official website within 15 days of the date of the result announcement.

Helpline for Queries

For clarification or queries, UPSC has established a Facilitation Counter in its premises. One can visit between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days or call on the helpline numbers — 011-23385271 / 23381125.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Final Result 2025 Direct Link

