 'Don't Do Anything You Can't Tell Your Mother': Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh To Students
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh urged students, especially young boys, to make life choices they can openly share with their mothers. Speaking at the 'Hello Lokesh' programme in Rajahmundry, he emphasized the importance of family values and personal responsibility as guiding principles for Generation Z in today’s complex world.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said he had urged students, particularly young boys, to make life choices they would never feel uncomfortable explaining to their mothers.

Describing it as simple advice to Generation Z, the TDP general secretary shared a message emphasising values and personal responsibility among young people.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh's Tweet

"In life, do not do anything that you cannot tell your mother about. Let your choices be such that you would never hesitate to share them with her," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

According to a press release, he offered the advice on Friday during the 'Hello Lokesh' programme held in Rajahmundry.

Lokesh also underscored the importance of family values as a moral compass in an increasingly complex world, the release added.

