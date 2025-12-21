'Don't Do Anything You Can't Tell Your Mother': Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh To Students | X @naralokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said he had urged students, particularly young boys, to make life choices they would never feel uncomfortable explaining to their mothers.

Describing it as simple advice to Generation Z, the TDP general secretary shared a message emphasising values and personal responsibility among young people.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh's Tweet

"In life, do not do anything that you cannot tell your mother about. Let your choices be such that you would never hesitate to share them with her," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Spoke to college students yesterday. My simple advice to Gen-Z, especially young boys:



In life, don’t do anything that you can’t tell your mother about. Let your choices be such that you would never hesitate to tell your mother about them. pic.twitter.com/N8bXnYxgbv — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 20, 2025

According to a press release, he offered the advice on Friday during the 'Hello Lokesh' programme held in Rajahmundry.

Lokesh also underscored the importance of family values as a moral compass in an increasingly complex world, the release added.

