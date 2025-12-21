 Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The Future
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The Future

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised teachers as nation builders, emphasizing their vital role in shaping India’s and Rajasthan’s future. Speaking at a teachers' conference in Banswara, he highlighted education’s power to uplift marginalized communities and lauded PM Modi’s National Education Policy. The state govt has also introduced exam prep support in college libraries to aid students.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday called teachers nation builders and highlighted their crucial role in shaping the future of the country and the state.

Speaking at the state educational conference of the teachers' association in Banswara, Sharma asserted that the responsibility of building a developed nation and state rests on the shoulders of teachers.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Statement

"Teachers are not just providers of knowledge in terms of alphabets or textbooks; their role is much broader and more significant. This is why they are called the creators of the future and nation builders. Teachers are the guiding lights of society," he said.

article-image

Sharma added that teachers carry the biggest responsibility of strengthening the foundation for a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India is progressing towards becoming a global leader, with the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

He said the NEP would steer India in the 21st century, guiding the nation towards a bright future.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Sharma highlighted the transformative power of education. "The progress of the poor and marginalised sections of society is solely dependent on education," he said.

"We need education that not only fosters intellectual growth but also nurtures moral and ethical values. It should make individuals both educated and virtuous," Sharma stated.

He said that the state government has taken several steps in the education sector over the past two years. This includes the introduction of a system for exam preparation in the libraries of state colleges, aimed at helping youngsters succeed in competitive exams.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

