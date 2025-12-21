 'VijAIpatha': New Corporate Social Responsibility Project Brings AI, Robotics Labs To Karnataka Govt Schools
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the ‘VijAIpatha’ CSR initiative to establish five AI, STEM, and robotics labs in government schools in Karnataka’s Hosapete Taluka. The project, benefiting 2,000+ students and 200+ teachers, aligns with NEP 2020 and Digital India, aiming to boost digital literacy and innovation in rural education.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
'VijAIpatha': New Corporate Social Responsibility Project Brings AI, Robotics Labs To Karnataka Govt Schools

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project to develop five Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and robotics labs in government schools in Karnataka.

The Minister launched Cyient AI Labs (CyAILS) -- ‘VijAIpatha’, a CSR-led national initiative to democratise access to Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and robotics education in government schools of Hosapete Taluka in Hampi, Karnataka.

“Under the pilot, five world-class AI, STEM, and robotics labs are being established in government schools,” Nirmala Sitharaman’s Office shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Each lab will be equipped with high-performance computers, AI-ready software, robotics kits, IoT devices, sensors, and secure broadband connectivity,” the post added.

About The VijAIpatha Programme

The VijAIpatha programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Digital India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047. It integrates CBSE’s AI curriculum and also aims to strengthen technology-enabled learning in public education.

Focused on rural and semi-urban India, the initiative introduces future technologies at the school level, building early digital fluency, computational thinking, and innovation capacity among students.

The project also fosters clarity in early digital knowledge among students, as well as the ability to think and innovate in solving complex problems. VijAIpatha will benefit more than 2,000 students and provide training to more than 200 teachers,

“Benefiting over 2,000 students and training 200+ teachers, VijAIpatha is a scalable CSR model fostering innovation, career readiness, and digital empowerment at the grassroots level,” said the post by Nirmala Sitharaman’s Office.

VijAIpatha can also be implemented in various districts and states in collaboration with the Education Department, and it will be recognised as a model CSR project for the national-level expansion of artificial intelligence education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

