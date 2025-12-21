UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams From December 31

UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: The UGC NET city intimation slip was made available by the National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered can use the official website to receive their UGC NET 2025 city notification slip. To download the UGC NET city December city notification slip, they must enter their application number and birthdate. Candidates will learn about their exam city ahead of time using the UGC NET city slip 2025. They should be aware that an admit card and a UGC NET city notification slip are not the same thing. Three to four days before to the exam, the hall pass will be made available.

Direct link for official notification

UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: Important dates

Admit Card Release: 3–4 days before exam

Exam Dates: December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026

UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Candidates can use the following methods to download the city notification slip:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the UGC NET exam city notification slip on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display the login page.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and application number.

Step 5: The city notification slip for the UGC NET exam will be shown.

Step 6: Get a printout of the UGC NET notification slip by downloading it.

Candidates can contact UGC by email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or by calling 011-40759000 if they are having trouble downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET December 2025.

For the most recent information, candidates are also advised to visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.