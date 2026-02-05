NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the NEET UG 2026 registration process tentatively in the first week of February 2026, as per the previous year's trends. The NTA registration process will begin on the official NTA website neet.nta.nic.in. The Registration Window usually has a timeline from February to March, based on the past two years' trends.

Those candidates willing to get admission in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses must apply once the registration window opens.

Additionally, the NTA has released a notification asking NEET UG Applicants to update their documents, such as Aadhaar Card, UDID Card and Category Certificate, well in advance before applying for the NEET UG 2026. This Advisory was issued in order to avoid any discrepancies, rejection and grievances at a later stage of the application process.

NTA Advisory Link

NTA NEET UG 2026 : How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the NTA NEET UG by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. or exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the "New Registration" link, read the instructions, and click on "Proceed" to generate an application number and password.

Step 3: Log in using the application login credentials, and add personal details, academic details, and exam city preferences.

Step 4: Upload the documents, such as scanned copies of Marksheets, Photographs and Signatures.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and print the application Form for future reference

NTA NEET UG 2026 : Documents Required During Application

Class 10 Passing Certificate

Candidate’s Signature and Photograph

Candidate’s Address Proof

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS - if applicable)

PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

Candidate’s Aadhar Card or Valid ID Proof

Scanned Thumb Impressions

NEET UG 2026: Check past trends here

The NEET UG 2026 Registration and Exam Trends can be checked below:

2025

Registration period: February 7 – March 7, 2025

Exam date: May 4, 2025

2024

Registration period: February 9 – March 9, 2024

Exam date: May 5, 2024

2023

Registration period: March 6 – April 6, 2023

Exam date: May 7, 2023

2022

Registration period: April 6 – May 20, 2022

Exam date: July 17, 2022