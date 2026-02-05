NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the NEET UG 2026 registration process tentatively in the first week of February 2026, as per the previous year's trends. The NTA registration process will begin on the official NTA website neet.nta.nic.in. The Registration Window usually has a timeline from February to March, based on the past two years' trends.
Those candidates willing to get admission in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses must apply once the registration window opens.
Additionally, the NTA has released a notification asking NEET UG Applicants to update their documents, such as Aadhaar Card, UDID Card and Category Certificate, well in advance before applying for the NEET UG 2026. This Advisory was issued in order to avoid any discrepancies, rejection and grievances at a later stage of the application process.
NTA NEET UG 2026 : How to Apply?
Interested candidates can apply for the NTA NEET UG by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. or exams.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Locate the "New Registration" link, read the instructions, and click on "Proceed" to generate an application number and password.
Step 3: Log in using the application login credentials, and add personal details, academic details, and exam city preferences.
Step 4: Upload the documents, such as scanned copies of Marksheets, Photographs and Signatures.
Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.
Step 6: Download and print the application Form for future reference
NTA NEET UG 2026 : Documents Required During Application
Class 10 Passing Certificate
Candidate’s Signature and Photograph
Candidate’s Address Proof
Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS - if applicable)
PwBD Certificate (if applicable)
Candidate’s Aadhar Card or Valid ID Proof
Scanned Thumb Impressions
NEET UG 2026: Check past trends here
The NEET UG 2026 Registration and Exam Trends can be checked below:
2025
Registration period: February 7 – March 7, 2025
Exam date: May 4, 2025
2024
Registration period: February 9 – March 9, 2024
Exam date: May 5, 2024
2023
Registration period: March 6 – April 6, 2023
Exam date: May 7, 2023
2022
Registration period: April 6 – May 20, 2022
Exam date: July 17, 2022