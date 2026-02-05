Haryana Board To Set Up Exam Centres In Villages For Girl Students From Next Session

File Pic (Representative image)

The Board of School Education, Haryana(BSEH) has announced that the Haryana Board Examination Centres will now be set up within the villages from the next session. Candidates do not have to travel far to the next village to appear for the examinations.

As per the Punjab Kesari report, this important move was done keeping in mind the security and comfort of girl students. BSEH Chairperson Pawan Kumar Sharma said that the girl students do not have to travel a long distance or go to the next village to give the exam. Haryana Board Examination centres will be established in the village itself.

Additionally, the BSEH Board has directed all the Haryana Schools to share a list of villages where the number of girl students meets the specified criteria. Which means that the board exam centres can be set up in villages if there are over 100 girls. At the same time, in the villages where the number of girl students is less than 100, the examination centre will be set up near the village, so that the girl students do not have to travel a long distance.

HBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2026 will commence on February 26, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The complete date sheet for Class 10 and 12 is available here

As per the Times of India Report, BSEH Chairperson Pawan Kumar Sharma said that “The board wants students to concentrate on their studies without worrying about the long and tiring journeys. For the 2026 annual examination session, over 5.2 lakh students are expected to appear, an increase of around 56,468 candidates compared to the previous year”