Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 1194 Posts Underway At slprbassam.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026 | slprbassam.in

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Assam Forest Recruitment 2026 is underway by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. Applicants can apply on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 17th January 2026

2. Start of application process: 22nd January 2026

3. Last date to apply: 22nd February 2026

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1,194 vacancies. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

a. Forest Guard- 504

b. Forester- 211

c. Game Watcher- 74

d. AFPF Constable- 405

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Candidates selected for the posts of Forest Guard, Forester, AFPF Constable, and Game Watcher will be placed in Pay Band-2, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 5,600 to Rs 6,400, along with applicable grade pay and other allowances as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Required documents

The necessary documents for this recruitment are as follows:

1. Latest passport size

2. Black/dark blue ink on white paper

3. Age Proof: HSLC Admit Card/Certificate or equivalent

4. Bachelor's Degree for Forester Grade-I

5. HS (10+2) for Forest Guard and Game Watcher

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational Qualification:-

a. Forester Grade-I: Aspirants should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a reputable university, or an equivalent qualification.

b. Forest Guard and Game Watcher: Aspirants must have completed Higher Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent exam from a recognised Board or Council.

2. Age Limit (As on 1/1/2026): The candidate's age must fall between 18 and 40 years. The age relaxation follows the state's guidelines.

Assam Forest Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process consists of multiple stages to assess candidates’ physical fitness, medical standards, and overall suitability for the post. It begins with the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Examination, followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who qualify will appear for the written examination. For certain forest-related posts, a Walking Test is also conducted. The final stage of selection includes an Oral or Viva Voce examination.