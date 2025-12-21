 UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 537 SI, ASI Clerk And ASI Accounts Posts At upprpb.in; Check Details Here
UPPRPB has released the UP Police Recruitment 2026 notification for 537 posts including SI Confidential and ASI Clerk and Accounts. Applications will be accepted from December 20, 2025 to January 19, 2026.

Updated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The official recruitment announcement for 537 direct positions for the year 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) are some of these positions.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application Start Date: December 20, 2025

Application Last Date: January 19, 2026

Fee Correction Window: January 20 to January 22, 2026

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 537 posts

Posts Included:

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)

Reservation Details: As per government norms

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

Additional Qualifications: Required for some posts (e.g. typing for ASI Clerk, accounting for ASI Accounts)

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (age relaxation as per government rules)

Physical Standards: Applicable for posts involving field duties (as mentioned in the notification)

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

The following steps are part of the fully online application process:

Step 1: Before completing the entire application form, candidates must finish the OTR on the UPPRPB portal.

Step 2: Following OTR, candidates complete the recruiting form, attach any necessary files, and submit it through the application window.

Step 3: Prior to the deadline, payment must be made online.

Step 4: Following the conclusion of the main application period, candidates may make any necessary corrections to specific details within this distinct window.

Direct link to apply

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Written Examination: Objective test on relevant subjects

Physical Standard Test (PST): Measurement of height, chest, and other standards

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Assessment of running, endurance, and physical fitness

Document Verification (DV): Verification of age, category, and educational certificates

Medical Examination: Final health and fitness check

