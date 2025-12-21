UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 537 SI, ASI Clerk And ASI Accounts Posts At upprpb.in; Check Details Here

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The official recruitment announcement for 537 direct positions for the year 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) are some of these positions.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application Start Date: December 20, 2025

Application Last Date: January 19, 2026

Fee Correction Window: January 20 to January 22, 2026

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 537 posts

Posts Included:

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)

Reservation Details: As per government norms

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

Additional Qualifications: Required for some posts (e.g. typing for ASI Clerk, accounting for ASI Accounts)

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (age relaxation as per government rules)

Physical Standards: Applicable for posts involving field duties (as mentioned in the notification)

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

The following steps are part of the fully online application process:

Step 1: Before completing the entire application form, candidates must finish the OTR on the UPPRPB portal.

Step 2: Following OTR, candidates complete the recruiting form, attach any necessary files, and submit it through the application window.

Step 3: Prior to the deadline, payment must be made online.

Step 4: Following the conclusion of the main application period, candidates may make any necessary corrections to specific details within this distinct window.

Direct link to apply

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Written Examination: Objective test on relevant subjects

Physical Standard Test (PST): Measurement of height, chest, and other standards

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Assessment of running, endurance, and physical fitness

Document Verification (DV): Verification of age, category, and educational certificates

Medical Examination: Final health and fitness check