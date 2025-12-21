UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 537 SI, ASI Clerk And ASI Accounts Posts At upprpb.in; Check Details Here

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The official recruitment announcement for 537 direct positions for the year 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) are some of these positions.
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Application Start Date: December 20, 2025
Application Last Date: January 19, 2026
Fee Correction Window: January 20 to January 22, 2026
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: 537 posts
Posts Included:
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk)
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)
Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)
Reservation Details: As per government norms
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
Additional Qualifications: Required for some posts (e.g. typing for ASI Clerk, accounting for ASI Accounts)
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (age relaxation as per government rules)
Physical Standards: Applicable for posts involving field duties (as mentioned in the notification)
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
The following steps are part of the fully online application process:
Step 1: Before completing the entire application form, candidates must finish the OTR on the UPPRPB portal.
Step 2: Following OTR, candidates complete the recruiting form, attach any necessary files, and submit it through the application window.
Step 3: Prior to the deadline, payment must be made online.
Step 4: Following the conclusion of the main application period, candidates may make any necessary corrections to specific details within this distinct window.
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process
Written Examination: Objective test on relevant subjects
Physical Standard Test (PST): Measurement of height, chest, and other standards
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Assessment of running, endurance, and physical fitness
Document Verification (DV): Verification of age, category, and educational certificates
Medical Examination: Final health and fitness check