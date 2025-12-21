SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

Canva

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: The SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 was been announced by Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh on December 21, 2025. Candidates won't need any login information to view the results because they have been made available online in PDF format.

By going to the official website ssa.nic.in/chandigarhssa.nic.in, candidates who took the SSA Chandigarh recruitment exam for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions (English, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi, Science (Medical), Science (Non-Medical), and SST/Geography) can now view and download their subject-wise online results PDFs.

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the SSA Chandigarh website by opening your web browser.

Step 2: You can monitor the home page for alerts regarding the appearance of the "Latest Results" or "TGT Result 2025" link.

Step 3: To view the results, click the portal link.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 5: To examine your scores and qualification status, click submit.

Step 6: Lastly, the PDF version of your results is available for download.

Step 7: Print the result out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: Direct link to check the subject result

Direct link to check English

Direct link to check Hindi

Direct link to check Maths

Direct link to check Punjabi

Direct link to check Science (Medical)

Direct link to Science (Non-Medical)

Direct link to SST / Geography