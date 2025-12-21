 SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh has declared the SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 on December 21. The results are available online in PDF format for various subjects, including English, Maths and Science.

SimpleUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Canva

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: The SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 was been announced by Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh on December 21, 2025. Candidates won't need any login information to view the results because they have been made available online in PDF format.

By going to the official website ssa.nic.in/chandigarhssa.nic.in, candidates who took the SSA Chandigarh recruitment exam for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions (English, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi, Science (Medical), Science (Non-Medical), and SST/Geography) can now view and download their subject-wise online results PDFs.

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the SSA Chandigarh website by opening your web browser.

FPJ Shorts
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

Step 2: You can monitor the home page for alerts regarding the appearance of the "Latest Results" or "TGT Result 2025" link.

Step 3: To view the results, click the portal link.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 5: To examine your scores and qualification status, click submit.

Step 6: Lastly, the PDF version of your results is available for download.

Step 7: Print the result out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025: Direct link to check the subject result

Direct link to check English

Direct link to check Hindi

Direct link to check Maths

Direct link to check Punjabi

Direct link to check Science (Medical)

Direct link to Science (Non-Medical)

Direct link to SST / Geography

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

Meghalaya Govt Mandates Khasi & Garo Languages In Early School Curriculum To Boost Cultural Identity

Meghalaya Govt Mandates Khasi & Garo Languages In Early School Curriculum To Boost Cultural Identity

Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across...

Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Teachers Nation Builders, Highlights Their Role In Shaping The...

'Don't Do Anything You Can't Tell Your Mother': Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh To Students

'Don't Do Anything You Can't Tell Your Mother': Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh To Students