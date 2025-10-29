UPSC Releases CSE 2024 Reserve List; 114 More Candidates Recommended For IAS, IPS, And IFS Posts

UPSC CSE 2024 Reserve List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that 114 more applicants from the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 reserve list have been recommended, bringing the recruitment cycle closer to its conclusion. The list has been made public in order to fill the remaining positions in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Services under Groups "A" and "B."

UPSC CSE 2024 Reserve List: Official notification

The recommendations were issued in response to a request from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), according to the UPSC's official notification. "As requested by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 114 candidates to fill the remaining positions based on the Civil Services Examination, 2024, including 94 from the General category, 5 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 13 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), and one each from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories."

UPSC CSE 2024 Reserve List: Steps to register

Candidates can get the UPSC reserve list 2024 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select the "Recommended Candidates Based on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 – Reserve List" link from the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF version of the list will be shown. Applicants can look up their roll number.

Step 4: Get a copy and save it for later.

Candidates are advised to visit UPSC's official website for further information.