Maharashtra News: 'Vacant Lecturer, Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled,' Says Minister Chandrakantdada Patil; School Teachers Face TET Deadline | VIDEO

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakantdada Patil and Congress member Pragya Sata | YouTube - @MaharashtraCouncilLive

Nagpur Dec 13: Hundreds of posts of lecturers and assistant professors were lying vacant in universities and colleges across the state, and steps were being taken to appoint the necessary academic staff, higher and technical education minister Chandrakantdada Patil told the state legislative council on Saturday.

Concern Raised in Legislative Council

The issue of a large number of vacancies in universities across the state and the slow pace of filling them up was raised by Congress member Pragya Sata. She expressed concern over the posts lying vacant for years and said university education was being impacted by it.

Government Orders and Recruitment Progress

Addressing her concerns, minister Patil informed the House that a government order of October 3, 2018 sanctioned filling up of 40 per cent (3,580) posts of assistant professors in aided colleges in the state. Of these, 3,086 posts were filled and 494 remained vacant, and the process was on for more recruitment.

Large Number of Posts Still Vacant

As many as 12,918 posts of assistant professors were vacant in aided, non-government colleges as per the student strength as on October 1, 2017, the minister admitted. He added that the state finance ministry had given its approval to appoint 5,012 assistant professor posts that had fallen vacant between the years 2018 and 2024.

Vacancies in Public Universities

Similarly, by an order issued on August 7, 2019, sanction was given for filling up 80 per cent of vacancies in the public universities. The finance department was also asked to sanction appointments of 85 per cent of academic vacancies, Patil informed the House.

School Teachers’ TET Issue

As many as six lakh school teachers in the state face a piquant situation as a recent Supreme Court decision forces them to clear the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET) to continue in their jobs.

According to the issue raised in the council by members Rajesh Rathod, Abhijit Wanjari, Sudhakar Adbale and others, this decision has put the concerned teachers in jeopardy. The teachers’ and headmasters’ unions have asked the government to appeal against the apex court decision and find a way out.

State Government’s Response

Replying to the question, minister of state for school education Pankaj Bhoyar said as per the SC order all teachers who have not passed the TET and have five or more years of service left will have to appear and pass the said test. The TET is being arranged twice a year and all teachers have to appear in the exams, as the SC order has been passed under RTE provisions.

Also Watch:

Legal Position and Next Steps

Bhoyar informed the House that as per the opinion of the law and judiciary, any appeal in this matter may not stand in court. Yet, his department would study how other states had approached the matter and the grounds on which they have approached the Supreme Court for relief.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/