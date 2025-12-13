17-Year-Old UP Girl Held Captive For 25 Days, Raped Multiple Times In Mumbai & Pune; Accused Arrested

The teen was kidnapped on November 14 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and was held captive for around 25 days. The accused, identified as Baburam (21), kidnapped the 17-year-old on November 14.

Here's what happened

The accused, identified as Baburam (21), kidnapped the 17-year-old on November 14. A complaint was then filed by the father, and a case was registered. Chitbaragaon Station Officer (SO) Dinesh Pathak said the minor was rescued from an area that comes under the police station. In a shocking revelation, she told the police that Baburam had kidnapped her and had taken her to Mumbai and Pune, where he raped her.

Based on her statements, sections related to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been imposed against him. The accused was arrested on Friday near the Dharmapur intersection, and he was sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

