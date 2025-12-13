 17-Year-Old UP Girl Held Captive For 25 Days, Raped Multiple Times In Mumbai & Pune; Accused Arrested
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
The teen was kidnapped on November 14 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and was held captive for around 25 days. The accused, identified as Baburam (21), kidnapped the 17-year-old on November 14.

The accused, identified as Baburam (21), kidnapped the 17-year-old on November 14. A complaint was then filed by the father, and a case was registered. Chitbaragaon Station Officer (SO) Dinesh Pathak said the minor was rescued from an area that comes under the police station. In a shocking revelation, she told the police that Baburam had kidnapped her and had taken her to Mumbai and Pune, where he raped her.

Based on her statements, sections related to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been imposed against him. The accused was arrested on Friday near the Dharmapur intersection, and he was sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has achieved a significant breakthrough in an 18-year-old cold case, arresting a man in Uttar Pradesh connected to the heinous kidnapping, rape, and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Vasai back in 2007. The operation was carried out by the Crime Detection Unit-2 of Vasai, following specific directives from the Commissioner of Police to initiate parallel investigations into unsolved murder cases within the jurisdiction of the MBVV police stations.

The case relates to a crime registered at Manikpur Police Station under Sections 302 (Murder), 363 (Kidnapping), and 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the complaint lodged on April 1, 2007, by the victim's father, his 5-year-old daughter went missing between 11:00 pm on March 31, 2007, and 8:00 am on April 1, 2007.

The Crime Branch-2, Vasai, commenced a fresh, parallel investigation into the cold case. The investigative team meticulously revisited the original crime scene, re-interviewed witnesses who were present at the time of the incident, and developed a strategy to trace the fugitive.

(With PTI Inputs)

