UP: 'Drunk' Cops Overturn 112 Police Response Vehicle Into Ditch In Aligarh, Assaults Crane Driver; Suspended After Video Goes Viral

UP: 'Drunk' Cops Overturn 112 Police Response Vehicle Into Ditch In Aligarh, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Aligarh: A '112' police response vehicle (PRV) fell into a ditch after one of the cops lost control of the car on Friday night (December 12). According to reports, the cops were drunk at the time of the incident. They were out on a patrol when the vehicle fell into the ditch. The cops then reportedly called a crane to pull out the vehicle from the ditch.

According to a report by Bharat Samachar, the two cops assaulted the crane driver when asked for the payment. A video of cops assaulting the crane driver also surfaced online. The accused cops have been identified as Manoj and Krishna. Two inspectors were also reportedly suspended for negligence.

Video Of The Incident:

अलीगढ़ : नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मियों का वीडियो वायरल



➡ पुलिसकर्मियों ने सरकारी गाड़ी नाले में पलटाई

➡ क्रेन चालक से 500 महंताना मांगने पर की मारपीट

➡ महंताना मांगने पर पुलिसकर्मियों ने की मारपीट

➡ क्रेन चालक से मारपीट का वीडियो भी वायरल

➡ SSP नीरज जादौन ने की बड़ी कार्रवाई

➡… pic.twitter.com/dmkQti8TzU — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) December 13, 2025

In the video, it could be seen that the police personnel manhandling the crane driver. After the Incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Jadaun took action against the cops.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Aligarh Police took action against the 'drunk' cops involved in the accident. In a post, the police said that the police personnel seen in the video were suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them.

As per the official website, the '112' vehicles have been designed with an objective of re-branding the Police as an empathetic and citizen-friendly organisation.

Drunk Cop Created Ruckus In UP Sultanpur:

In August this year, a shameful incident surfaced online from UP's Sultanpur district where a police sub-inspector posted at Shivgarh police station was seen heavily drunk while on duty.

In the video, which surfaced online, the inspector can be seen arguing with locals when they started pointing out to him for being intoxicated. He was asked to walk in a straight line. While doing so, he was seen stumbling while walking and crossing the railway track. He also crossed the railway crossing despite the railway gate being closed and came very close to the train while walking on the track. He also allegedly misbehaved with people.