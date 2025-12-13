 Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Mumbai's Bandra Linking Road experienced a security alert after two unattended bags were found opposite National College. Shopkeepers alerted police, prompting a swift cordon-off and bomb squad deployment. Reports later confirmed the bags belonged to a couple from Surat. The scare ended, and normalcy quickly returned, easing public concern.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found |

Mumbai: A brief panic situation gripped Mumbai’s Bandra Linking Road on Friday evening after two unattended bags were found opposite National College, prompting a swift security response. The incident was reported at around 7:30 pm, when local shopkeepers and stall owners noticed the bags lying in the busy shopping area and immediately alerted the Mumbai Police.

According to a report by BandraBuzz, officers quickly reached the spot, cordoned off the area with caution tape. As a precautionary measure, the bomb detection squad arrived at the location around 8:20 pm, and the team thoroughly examined the bags for nearly 20 minutes before taking them away for further checks.

What Was The Mystery Behind The Suspicious Bags?

According to popular Paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the bags belonged to a couple from Gujarat's Surat, who had by mistake left their bags behind while stepping away to have coffee nearby. After this was confirmed, the area was reopened, and normal traffic and shopping activity resumed.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
Read Also
What Will Messi Do In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Stop At Wankhede...
article-image

Bomb Scare At Santacruz School

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Billabong High School in Santacruz West received an email threatening a bomb explosion on campus. The alarming message led to an immediate, large-scale response from city authorities, placing the area on high alert. However, after a thorough examination, the police found nothing suspicious.

Read Also
BMC Elections: As Mumbai Gears Up For Upcoming Civic Body Polls, Take A Look Back At Results Of Past...
article-image

In November, Mumbai Police had interrogated two employees attached to Naval establishments after they allegedly made a hoax threat call to the police control room while intoxicated. The caller had claimed that he overheard another man discussing a possible terror attack on a Naval facility and asking about Naval Warships.

As soon as the Mumbai police control room received the alarming call, officials immediately alerted local police units. The caller also shared a second mobile number, saying the individual using that number was the one who mentioned the alleged threat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur

G.O.A.T. India Tour: What You Can/Cannot Carry To Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow For Lionel Messi’s...

G.O.A.T. India Tour: What You Can/Cannot Carry To Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow For Lionel Messi’s...

'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT...

'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT...