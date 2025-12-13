Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found |

Mumbai: A brief panic situation gripped Mumbai’s Bandra Linking Road on Friday evening after two unattended bags were found opposite National College, prompting a swift security response. The incident was reported at around 7:30 pm, when local shopkeepers and stall owners noticed the bags lying in the busy shopping area and immediately alerted the Mumbai Police.

According to a report by BandraBuzz, officers quickly reached the spot, cordoned off the area with caution tape. As a precautionary measure, the bomb detection squad arrived at the location around 8:20 pm, and the team thoroughly examined the bags for nearly 20 minutes before taking them away for further checks.

What Was The Mystery Behind The Suspicious Bags?

According to popular Paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the bags belonged to a couple from Gujarat's Surat, who had by mistake left their bags behind while stepping away to have coffee nearby. After this was confirmed, the area was reopened, and normal traffic and shopping activity resumed.

Bomb Scare At Santacruz School

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Billabong High School in Santacruz West received an email threatening a bomb explosion on campus. The alarming message led to an immediate, large-scale response from city authorities, placing the area on high alert. However, after a thorough examination, the police found nothing suspicious.

In November, Mumbai Police had interrogated two employees attached to Naval establishments after they allegedly made a hoax threat call to the police control room while intoxicated. The caller had claimed that he overheard another man discussing a possible terror attack on a Naval facility and asking about Naval Warships.

As soon as the Mumbai police control room received the alarming call, officials immediately alerted local police units. The caller also shared a second mobile number, saying the individual using that number was the one who mentioned the alleged threat.

