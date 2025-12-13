Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

Mumbai: The Department of Posts on Saturday, December 13 released the postage stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of the Bombay Gymkhana, honouring its rich sporting heritage and long-standing cultural contribution to the country.

The stamp was formally released by the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. During the event, Milind Deora (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha), Sanjiv Saran Mehra (President, Bombay Gymkhana), Suchita Joshi (Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region), along with other guests and members of the Bombay Gymkhana were present at the event.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Bombay Gymkhana has completed 150 years, and I extend my congratulations. On this occasion, a commemorative postage stamp has been released. Bombay Gymkhana is not just one of Mumbai’s or Maharashtra’s prestigious… pic.twitter.com/WRuyXbW0v6 — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

While speaking to reporters, Scindia congratulated the gymkhana on completing 150 years. He said the release of the special stamp was a tribute to Bombay Gymkhana’s legacy, noting that it is not only one of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s most prestigious gymkhanas but also among the most respected sporting institutions in India. "It has made a significant contribution to the field of sports, and many great players have created history here," he told reporters.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Centre and the Department of Posts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All You Need To Know Bombay Gymkhana

Established in 1875, Bombay Gymkhana has been a cornerstone of Mumbai’s sporting and cultural landscape. Over the past century and a half, it has not only fostered cricket, rugby and other sports but served as a cherished hub for the city’s vibrant and diverse community.

Earlier in January 2025, Bombay Gymkhana unveiled its new logo as part of its grand 150th-anniversary celebrations. The new logo marked the beginning of what promises to be a memorable and momentous year for Bombay Gymkhana’s members and supporters alike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/