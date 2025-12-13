 Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

The Department of Posts released a special postage stamp marking the Bombay Gymkhana's 150th anniversary. Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveiled the stamp, honouring the institution's rich sporting heritage and cultural contributions. Scindia noted its legacy as a respected sporting body in India, while Milind Deora expressed gratitude to the Centre and the Department of Posts.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Department of Posts on Saturday, December 13 released the postage stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of the Bombay Gymkhana, honouring its rich sporting heritage and long-standing cultural contribution to the country.

The stamp was formally released by the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. During the event, Milind Deora (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha), Sanjiv Saran Mehra (President, Bombay Gymkhana), Suchita Joshi (Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region), along with other guests and members of the Bombay Gymkhana were present at the event.

While speaking to reporters, Scindia congratulated the gymkhana on completing 150 years. He said the release of the special stamp was a tribute to Bombay Gymkhana’s legacy, noting that it is not only one of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s most prestigious gymkhanas but also among the most respected sporting institutions in India. "It has made a significant contribution to the field of sports, and many great players have created history here," he told reporters.

Read Also
Bombay Gymkhana @150: President Sanjiv Saran Mehra Feels Its One Of The World's Oldest Multi-Sports...
article-image

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora also welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Centre and the Department of Posts.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

All You Need To Know Bombay Gymkhana

Established in 1875, Bombay Gymkhana has been a cornerstone of Mumbai’s sporting and cultural landscape. Over the past century and a half, it has not only fostered cricket, rugby and other sports but served as a cherished hub for the city’s vibrant and diverse community.

Earlier in January 2025, Bombay Gymkhana unveiled its new logo as part of its grand 150th-anniversary celebrations. The new logo marked the beginning of what promises to be a memorable and momentous year for Bombay Gymkhana’s members and supporters alike.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details...

Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details...

Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect

Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur