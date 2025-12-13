 Thane Tragedy: 1 Labourer Killed, Another Critical As Staircase Collapses During Demolition At Atgaon Railway Station | VIDEO
Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Rescue personnel at work after an old iron staircase collapsed during demolition at Atgaon railway station in Thane district | File Photo

Thane, Dec 13: A demolition operation at Atgaon railway station on Central Railway ended in tragedy on Friday after a portion of an old staircase collapsed, resulting in the death of one labourer and leaving another critically injured.

Collapse During Ticket House Dismantling

The incident occurred while workers were engaged in dismantling the old ticket house at the station. During the process, a section of the adjoining staircase—part of an ageing iron bridge structure—suddenly gave way, crashing down and trapping two labourers working beneath it.

Rescue Operations and Injured Labourer

On receiving information, local police and railway officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. One of the trapped labourers was pulled out first by the police. He sustained severe injuries to his legs and was immediately shifted to Shahapur sub-district hospital for urgent medical treatment. Doctors said his condition remains critical.

One Labourer Dies at the Spot

The second labourer, however, was buried under the collapsed iron staircase and was declared dead at the scene. Rescue teams faced significant challenges due to the heavy and rusted iron framework. After sustained efforts, a gas cutter was used to cut through the damaged staircase, following which the body was finally retrieved.

Post-Mortem and Identification Awaited

The deceased labourer’s body has been sent to the Shahapur sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination. The identity of the victims is yet to be officially disclosed.

Also Watch:

Safety Lapses Under Scanner

The incident has raised serious concerns about worker safety and adherence to standard operating procedures during demolition work at railway premises.

Railway authorities have launched an internal inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and to determine whether safety norms were followed. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

