 Thane Tragedy: 4 Injured After Hydraulic Lift Collapses At Aadhar Hospital; Chain Snap Suspected
Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
A hydraulic lift at a Thane hospital collapsed from the first floor to the ground, injuring four people and prompting a rescue operation by RDMC and police | File Photo

Thane, Dec 11: At least four people were injured after a lift used for patients collapsed at a hospital in Thane.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident took place at Sanskar Tower on Dharmveer Road in the Panchpakhadi area of Thane. The hydraulic lift malfunctioned and fell from the first floor to the ground floor at around 5:20 pm on Wednesday.

Lift Collapse Due to Chain Snap

"The primary investigations have revealed that the lift was being used to transport patients at the Aadhar Hospital located on the first floor of the building. The lift's chain snapped, causing it to drop to the ground," said an official.

Rescue Operation Initiated by TMC and Police

The officials said that the RDMC and officials from Naupada Police Station rushed to the spot following the incident and launched a relief and rescue operation. The injured were immediately taken to Aadhar Hospital for treatment, they said.

Four Injured; Victims Identified

The victims have been identified as Tanmaya Balu Patil, 20, resident of Kalyan — injuries to legs and waist; Shubhangi Balu Patil, 41, resident of Kalyan — injuries to legs and waist; Jyotika Patil, 60, resident of Kalyan — serious leg injuries; and Kenkaya Bejgam, hospital ward boy, resident of Kapurbawdi — injuries to legs and waist.

Authorities Notified for Further Action

The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities, and instructions for further action have been issued, said the official.

