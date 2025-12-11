Traffic Alert! Ghodbunder Road To Face Major Curbs Dec 12–14; Essential Travel Advisory Issued

The Godhbunder Traffic |

Those travelling on Ghodbunder Road this weekend have been asked to brace for major diversions. The Thane Traffic Police have announced that road maintenance and resurfacing work will take place from December 12 to 14, affecting several key stretches.

Diversions Announced Between Gaimukh, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel

Significant planned diversions have been announced on the Thane–Ghodbunder Highway, specifically between Gaimukh Nirakendra, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel, due to repair work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Road Closures and Alternate Routes

Heavy Vehicles From Mumbai and Thane Towards Ghodbunder Road

Road closure:

All heavy vehicles from Mumbai and Thane heading towards Ghodbunder Road will be stopped at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction.

Alternate routes:

a) Proceed straight from Y Junction via Kharegaon Toll Plaza – Mankoli – Anjurphata – Nashik Road.

b) Take a right turn at Kapurbawdi Junction and continue via Kasheli – Ajurphata.

Heavy Vehicles From Mumbra and Kalwa Towards Ghodbunder Road

Road closure:

All heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbra or Kalwa towards Ghodbunder Road will be stopped at Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

Alternate route:

Use Kharegaon Khadi Bridge – Kharegaon Toll Plaza – Mankoli – Anjurphata.

Heavy Vehicles From Nashik Towards Ghodbunder Road

Road closure:

All heavy vehicles coming from Nashik will be blocked at Mankoli Naka.

Alternate route:

Take a right turn beneath the Mankoli Bridge and proceed via Ajurphata.

Advisory for Light Vehicles

Light vehicles travelling from Thane towards Ghodbunder may use the temporary wrong-side diversion provided at Gaimukh Chowki and proceed through the designated cut near Fountain Hotel.

Emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, and oxygen transporters, will not be affected.

Repair Work Underway on Key Corridor

The PWD and TMC are conducting DBM and mastic repairs on the stretch between Gaimukh Nirakendra, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. DCP Traffic Pankaj Shirsath said that repairs are underway on the damaged road section between the new and old Octroi Naka up to the Nira Centre. From December 12 to 14, all 6-wheel and 10-wheel goods vehicles approaching from the Thane side will be diverted to alternate routes to ease traffic flow.

Heavy vehicles will face entry restrictions, while light vehicles may experience delays. Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance, follow traffic instructions and use alternate routes where possible.

