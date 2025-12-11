 ‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
The investigators' assessment of the CCTV footage showed that the couple was first struck by a dumper truck, and within 22 minutes, a speeding Maruti Ertiga hit them. Family raised questions as how a severely damaged car with two injured persons inside remained unreported for hours.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a Delhi couple lost their lives after waiting more than eight hours for help following a collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident occurred last week when the deceased, identified as Lacchi Ram (42), and his wife, Kusum Lata (38), were travelling in a Wagon-R when it was hit twice in a span of 22 minutes. The family of the victims has raised serious questions as how a severely damaged car with two injured persons inside remained unreported for hours.

Here's What Happened

According to the CCTV footage reviewed by the investigators, the couple were first hit by a dumper truck, and then just within a span of 22 minutes, a speeding Maruti Ertiga hit them. Neither of the drivers stopped to check on the couple, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

The report also stated that for nearly eight hours, the crushed car lay on the side of the expressway with the couple bleeding inside, while hundreds of vehicles passed by.

Family Demands Answers Over Couple's Death

Lacchi Ram’s maternal uncle questioned how a completely damaged car with two injured people inside went unnoticed for hours. He said this shows either negligence or that highway patrols only exist on paper, as reported by HT.

'Not How They Should Have Died'

Meanwhile, Lacchi Ram’s father, Devi Singh, also criticised the authorities, asking how such carelessness could happen. He broke down while speaking on the phone and said his son and daughter-in-law did not deserve such an end. "This is not how they should have died," he said as quoted by HT.

He added that even if they had survived with serious injuries or disabilities, the family would have taken care of them, but dying while waiting for help is completely unacceptable.

