 Mumbai Road Accident: 25-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Bike Goes Airborne Over Speed Breaker In Andheri
A 25-year-old man, Deepayan Moitra, died after a speeding motorcycle ridden by his friend went airborne over a speed breaker in Andheri West during an early-morning ride to Versova Beach on December 7. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal head injuries. The rider, Anurag Karlia, 22, has been booked for causing death by negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Road Accident: 25-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Bike Goes Airborne Over Speed Breaker In Andheri | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man died in an accident in Andheri West on December 7 after he and four friends set out on their motorcycles to Versova Beach early Sunday morning to watch the sunrise.

One of the riders, identified as Anurag Karlia, 22, lost control of his speeding motorcycle while crossing a speed breaker. The impact threw the motorcycle into the air, causing both the rider and pillion to fall onto the road. The pillion rider, Deepayan Moitra, suffered severe head injuries and died.

Police said all five were vocational students and none appeared intoxicated at the time. While the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, the pillion riders had reportedly not worn helmets. According to the FIR, the group — Ronin, Rohit, Anurag, Ajinky, and Deepayan — aged between 20 and 25, had participated in an open cricket tournament at Marol earlier that day.

After dinner at Deepayan’s residence in Andheri East and watching a football match, they decided to visit Versova Beach to watch the sunrise and left around 4 a.m. As they approached the area under the Versova Metro station near Bon Bon Lane, Anurag allegedly rode over a speed breaker at high speed and lost balance.

Deepayan, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead before admission at Tinga Hospital. A case has been registered against Karlia under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

