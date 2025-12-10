 Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Gate, Traffic Disrupted Temporarily; Video
A car heading towards Bandra caught fire near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll gate on Tuesday at around 9 pm. The vehicle’s front was severely damaged and quickly engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived immediately to extinguish the blaze and traffic police managed the flow. There were no reports of injuries or casualties. Videos of the fire have surfaced on the internet.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Mumbai: A car heading towards Bandra was reportedly involved in a severe accident on Tuesday evening at around 9 pm, shortly after crossing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll gate. The front of the vehicle was completely smashed, and within moments, the car was fully engulfed in flames, sending thick black smoke into the air. The intense blaze led to an immediate response from local authorities.

A video shared by the popular social media page bandrabuzz captured the dramatic scene, showing the car, a sedan, burning fiercely while firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames. Traffic police were also visible on the scene, managing the flow of vehicles as emergency services took control of the situation. In later footage, the fire was completely doused, and the area was cleared for traffic to resume.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the alert and worked to douse the fire, which had quickly spread across the car. Despite the severity of the blaze, no individuals were seen inside the vehicle at the time of the fire and no casualties have been reported yet. The incident did cause some temporary disruption in traffic as emergency personnel handled the situation, but the flow of vehicles was restored after the fire was brought under control.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier In November

This incident follows a similar fire-related accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link just weeks earlier, on November 26. In that case, a Honda sedan collided with the side barrier at high speed and subsequently caught fire, creating a major traffic jam. The car was completely charred by the time firefighters arrived on the scene and while the vehicle sustained severe damage, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

