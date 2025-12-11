Mumbai To Nashik Local Train Gets Green Signal, New 131 Km Rail Line Set To Cut Travel Time |

The long standing technical hurdle that delayed plans for a direct Nashik to Mumbai local train service is finally close to being resolved. The Maharashtra Index posted on social media that the Railway Board has cleared two new railway lines, covering 131 kilometres between Manmad and Kasara. The upgraded stretch is expected to allow faster and smoother train movement through the Sahyadri range.

The biggest technical roadblock in launching a direct Nashik–Mumbai local is finally getting cleared!



The Railway Board has officially approved 2-new 131 km railway lines between Manmad–Kasara, including a mega plan of 18 tunnels across the Sahyadris. 🌄🚇



👍 L.A notification… pic.twitter.com/BSClhhJ54f — The Maharashtra Index (@TheMahaIndex) December 11, 2025

Major Infrastructure Push Through The Ghats

A highlight of the project is the construction of 18 tunnels across the hills, designed to remove the steep gradients that currently force long distance trains to rely on banker engines. With the land acquisition notification issued and officers appointed, Central Railway has begun pushing the work into mission mode.

The new alignment will drastically ease congestion on the existing route. Dedicated tracks for freight trains will free up space for passenger movement, especially during peak hours when the Mumbai suburban network carries some of the highest traffic in the country.

Read Also Nashik: Mother Allegedly Sells Six Of Twelve Children Due To Financial Distress

Local Trains To Nashik Back On Track

The upgrade will now make it technically feasible to operate suburban trains beyond Kasara and extend them all the way to Nashik, a long standing demand from commuters. The new lines will offer Central Railway the extra slots needed to introduce more trains and improve frequency on the busy corridor.

Once the project is completed, the Mumbai to Nashik and Manmad stretch will become one of the most efficient regional corridors in the state. A smoother track profile, shorter travel time and reduced fuel use will allow trains to run at consistent speeds without operational delays.

A Future Ready Regional Link

The project is being viewed as a major leap towards building a future ready transport link between north Maharashtra and Mumbai. Apart from improving daily travel, the corridor is expected to boost industrial growth, enhance freight connectivity and support the rising passenger load between the two regions.

Work is expected to gather pace next year, with a phased execution plan now underway across several stretches.