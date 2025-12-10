Nashik: Mother Allegedly Sells Six Of Twelve Children Due To Financial Distress | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking claim by social workers has created a stir across the district— a biological mother has allegedly sold six of her twelve children. The incident has surfaced in Trimbakeshwar taluka. It is suspected that the woman took this drastic step due to extreme financial distress. The woman and her husband have been taken into police custody. Meanwhile, District Collector Ayush Prasad has ordered an in-depth investigation into the matter.



According to the information received, the incident came to light at Bardya Wadi in Take Devgaon, Trimbakeshwar. Two months after the woman’s fourteenth delivery, an ASHA worker discovered the situation. Following the delivery, the ASHA worker had been assigned to monitor the mother and the newborn. The baby had initially been brought home safely. However, when the ASHA worker visited again to record the baby’s weight, the infant was missing.



When questioned, the mother initially gave evasive answers. But after persistent questioning, she confessed: “We cannot afford to raise the children, so we gave them away for adoption.” She also said she was unable to breastfeed the baby and that financial difficulties forced her to make this decision. When asked about the number of children, she claimed to have had twelve, of whom six had been sold.



Authorities have taken the matter seriously. District Collector Ayush Prasad has ordered a thorough investigation. Nashik Rural Police detained the woman and her husband late Tuesday night.