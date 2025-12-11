Mumbai Fraud: Political Functionary And Associate Booked For Cheating Youth Of ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Government Job | Representative/ FPJ Photos

The Dharavi police have registered a case against alleged political functionary Nitin Chandrashekhar Deshmukh and Kiran Ramdas Satpute for cheating a 28-year-old man of ₹9 lakh on the pretext of securing him a government job.

According to the FIR, complainant Prathamesh Rajendra Bodkhe, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dharavi, had applied for the post of Assistant Clerk in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in August 2024. Although he received his admit card, he did not appear for the exam.

Accused Claimed High Political Influence

On January 27, Bodkhe’s cousin, Kiran Satpute, allegedly contacted him claiming that his friend, Nitin Deshmukh a political leader said to be close to several ministers and believed to be the Nashik district chief of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction could secure him any government job for money.

Believing the claim, Bodkhe agreed to proceed. Satpute allegedly assured him and his family that he would take responsibility if the job did not materialise. A conference call was allegedly held between Bodkhe, Satpute, and Deshmukh to finalise the deal.

Victim Transferred ₹9.10 Lakh Across Multiple Accounts

When Bodkhe offered to pay by cheque, Deshmukh allegedly refused, stating that it would attract scrutiny from the Income Tax department. He reportedly instructed Bodkhe to make online transfers to various bank accounts.

To arrange the money, Bodkhe borrowed funds from friends and transferred a total of ₹9.10 lakh to Deshmukh.

Demand for More Money, Then Threats

In July, Deshmukh allegedly demanded an additional ₹2 lakh. When Bodkhe refused, he was told he would not get the job.

After he asked for a refund, both Deshmukh and Satpute allegedly abused and threatened him.

Realising he had been cheated, Bodkhe approached the Dharavi police.

Case Registered Under BNS for Fraud and Intimidation

The police have registered a case against Deshmukh and Satpute under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for financial fraud and criminal intimidation. The investigation is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/