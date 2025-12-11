 Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 22-Year-Old Taloja Resident Loses ₹22.89 Lakh FD After Sharing Nearly 20 OTPs With Scammer; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 22-Year-Old Taloja Resident Loses ₹22.89 Lakh FD After Sharing Nearly 20 OTPs With Scammer; Case Registered

A 22-year-old was cheated by a fraudster into sharing nearly 20 OTPs, enabling the scammer to siphon off Rs 22.89 lakh — the youth’s entire fixed deposit savings — in a major cyber fraud reported in Taloja.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
A 22-year-old from Taloja lost his entire fixed deposit after a fraudster posing as a bank representative tricked him into sharing nearly 20 OTPs | FPJ - Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 11: A 22-year-old was cheated by a fraudster into sharing nearly 20 OTPs, enabling the scammer to siphon off Rs 22.89 lakh — the youth’s entire fixed deposit savings — in a major cyber fraud reported in Taloja.

Fraudster Posed as Bank Officer to Gain Trust

Police said the fraudster, identifying himself as Ravikumar Yadav, contacted the victim in August claiming that his bank account and Google Pay account had been blocked, and that they could be reactivated only if he shared the OTPs sent to his phone.

Panicked, the youth forwarded between 15 and 20 OTPs, which were then misused to carry out two online transactions — Rs 18 lakh on August 31 and Rs 4.89 lakh on September 1.

Victim Lost FD Saved by Father for His Future

The defrauded amount, officers confirmed, was a fixed deposit created by the victim’s father for his future, causing a severe financial and emotional setback to the family. The complainant informed his parents after realising the fraud and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Taloja Police Station on December 9.

Case Registered Under IPC and IT Act

Taloja Police have booked the accused under Section 318(4) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. “Apart from never sharing OTPs, citizens must remember that banks or payment apps do not seek such details over calls,” police said.

