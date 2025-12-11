 Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO

The Mumbai reception turned into a family reunion with Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray attending the event along with their families. Cameras also captured the two brothers, once separated by political differences, sharing a cheerful conversation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a heartwarming moment, a video of Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray bonding with his cousin Amit Thackeray's son is going viral on social media, showcasing the family’s growing bond. The video was taken during the wedding reception of Soham Bandekar, son of Marathi film and theatre actor Aadesh Bandekar, and popular actress Pooja Birari at Wellington Club in Mumbai.

Soham and Pooja tied the knot on December 2 in Lonavala. During the wedding reception, another family reunion moment was witnessed as Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray attended the event along with their families. Several videos on social media also captured the two brothers, Amit and Aaditya friendly bond, while one video also showed Aaditya Thackeray hugging Raj Thackeray, marking a significant moment in the family’s reconciliation after nearly two decades.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Claims 22 Mahayuti MLAs Ready To Switch Sides In...
article-image

Thackeray cousins reunion

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray were first spotted together in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dooj, and several political events. Both brothers have also joined hands for the upcoming BMC elections.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth ₹10,000 To Severely Impacted Customers Due To Flight Disruption
IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth ₹10,000 To Severely Impacted Customers Due To Flight Disruption
Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Bird Feeding In Public Spaces Amid Rising Health Concerns
Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Bans Bird Feeding In Public Spaces Amid Rising Health Concerns
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
UP Teacher Dies After Neck Slit By Banned Chinese Manjha While Riding Motorcycle In Jaunpur
UP Teacher Dies After Neck Slit By Banned Chinese Manjha While Riding Motorcycle In Jaunpur
Read Also
Raj Thackeray Appears Before Thane Court, Denies Guilt In 2008 Railway Assault Case; VIDEO
article-image

After their reunion, the Congress party decided to go solo based on ideological differences. Several sections of the Congress party are opposed to including Raj Thackeray in any alliance because of his strong stance against North Indian migrants.

Earlier in July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he must be receiving the blessings of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray after the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, shared the public stage for the first time in nearly 20 years. The remarks of the Maharashtra Chief Minister came in response to Raj Thackeray's veiled attack on the former, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief stated, "What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it"

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Slab Collapse At 30-Year-Old Virar Building Sparks Panic, Residents Evacuated

Palghar: Slab Collapse At 30-Year-Old Virar Building Sparks Panic, Residents Evacuated

Maharashtra Govt Clears 442-Km Kalyan–Latur Expressway Proposal, Slashing Travel Time From 11...

Maharashtra Govt Clears 442-Km Kalyan–Latur Expressway Proposal, Slashing Travel Time From 11...

Messi In Mumbai: How The City Plans To Welcome Global Football's G.O.A.T

Messi In Mumbai: How The City Plans To Welcome Global Football's G.O.A.T

Maharashtra Opposition Stages Walkout After Minister’s Response On Cotton And Soybean Procurement...

Maharashtra Opposition Stages Walkout After Minister’s Response On Cotton And Soybean Procurement...

Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar,...

Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar,...