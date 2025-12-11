Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO

Mumbai: In a heartwarming moment, a video of Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray bonding with his cousin Amit Thackeray's son is going viral on social media, showcasing the family’s growing bond. The video was taken during the wedding reception of Soham Bandekar, son of Marathi film and theatre actor Aadesh Bandekar, and popular actress Pooja Birari at Wellington Club in Mumbai.

Soham and Pooja tied the knot on December 2 in Lonavala. During the wedding reception, another family reunion moment was witnessed as Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray attended the event along with their families. Several videos on social media also captured the two brothers, Amit and Aaditya friendly bond, while one video also showed Aaditya Thackeray hugging Raj Thackeray, marking a significant moment in the family’s reconciliation after nearly two decades.

Thackeray cousins reunion

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray were first spotted together in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dooj, and several political events. Both brothers have also joined hands for the upcoming BMC elections.

After their reunion, the Congress party decided to go solo based on ideological differences. Several sections of the Congress party are opposed to including Raj Thackeray in any alliance because of his strong stance against North Indian migrants.

Earlier in July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he must be receiving the blessings of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray after the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, shared the public stage for the first time in nearly 20 years. The remarks of the Maharashtra Chief Minister came in response to Raj Thackeray's veiled attack on the former, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief stated, "What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it"

