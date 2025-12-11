Maharashtra Govt Takes Strong Action Against Illegal Sand Mining, Arrests 153 Accused & Recovers ₹50.87 Crore In Fines | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nagpur: The revenue department has taken a strict action to curb illegal excavation and transport of sand. Minister of State Yogesh Kadam told the state legislative council in response to concerns raised by Shiv Sena (Shinde) member Krupal Tumane.

Details

Giving details of the action taken this year till October 31, he said 5260 incidents were detected and 994 cases were registered against for illegal mining and transport under minor minerals Act in which 153 accused were arrested. Similarly, action was taken in 9 cases under the MPDA Act. A fine totalling Rs 50.87 crore was also recovered in these cases from the offenders, the minister said.

Senior member Pravin Darekar, Hemant Patil, Manisha Kayande and Niranjan Davkhare also raised several issues related to sand mafia that is active in the state, through supplementary questions. They said the state government was suffering huge revenue loss becausxe of this illict sand mining and transport by the mafia.

Minister Kadam, replying on behalf of revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said as per the new sand policy of the state being implemented from April 8 this year the sand trade was being strictly regulated. After obtaining environmental clearance for sand lots on riverbanks and basins, the sand was sold through open auctions. Till date 223 lots were auctioned through which Rs 203 crore revenue was obtained. Process is on to complete auction of 530 more sand lots by December 31. A online process was adopted for the auction, he added.

Besides the natural sand available at river banks, the government was also trying to promote artificial sand (M Sand) and encouraging house builders and constriction industry to make full use of M Sand, the minister said. The earlier system of sale of sand at the rate of Rs 600 per brass from depots was discontinued, he added.

