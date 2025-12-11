 'Big Paradigm Shift In Mumbai Film Industry': Madhur Bhandarkar On Success Of Dhurandhar
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has said that the success of the film Dhurandhar will trigger a major transformation in the Mumbai film industry. In a post shared on X, he noted that the film’s strong content and diverse casting could inspire production houses to back scripts that connect deeply with audiences, marking a shift in how Hindi cinema approaches storytelling.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar believes the Mumbai film industry is on the brink of a major transformation following the success of the recently released film Dhurandhar. Sharing his views on X on Thursday, Bhandarkar suggested that the film’s performance would serve as a catalyst for change in how Hindi cinema approaches storytelling, casting, and production choices.

A Push Toward Stronger Storytelling

Bhandarkar wrote that the post Dhurandhar phase will bring a “big paradigm shift” driven by strong content at the core. He noted that the film’s reception proves that audiences across the country remain deeply connected to stories that are rooted, relatable, and backed with conviction. According to him, production houses are now likely to invest more in scripts that resonate on a larger scale, rather than relying solely on formula led projects.

Impact on Casting and Talent Choices

The filmmaker also emphasised that diverse casting will become a defining feature of the industry’s new direction. Dhurandhar, he said, has highlighted the power of fresh talent and unconventional character choices that bring authenticity to the narrative. This shift, he believes, will encourage filmmakers to look beyond predictable combinations and embrace actors who can drive the emotional depth of a story.

Redefining the Landscape of Hindi Cinema

Bhandarkar added that the film stands poised to “redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema”, influencing the way stories are told and the manner in which producers evaluate projects. He credited the conviction behind the film as an example of how strong content, backed by a committed production, can create a lasting impact.

A Film Marking a Turning Point

Calling Dhurandhar a marker of changing times, the filmmaker suggested that its success could steer Hindi cinema into a more content forward era. As the industry evaluates the response to the film, many will be watching closely to see whether its influence reshapes trends, conversations, and creative decisions in the coming months.

