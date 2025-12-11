 From Andheri To BKC: Why Are Mumbaikars Set To Face 24-Hour Water Cut On December 12-13? Know Reason Here
Mumbai will experience a 24-hour water cut starting December 12 due to major pipeline connection works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Affected areas include parts of K East, H East, and G North wards. Residents are advised to store water and use it sparingly during this period. Some areas may also face low pressure.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The city is set to face a 24-hour water cut starting tomorrow, December 12. This comes as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to undertake major pipeline connection works. The pipeline work will be carried on across several areas in K East (Jogeshwari and Andheri East), H East (Khar and Bandra East), and G North (Dharavi) wards. During this time, the civic body has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it sparingly.

Timings Of The 24-Hour Water Cut

The 24-hour water cut is scheduled from 9 am on Friday, December 12, to 9 am on Saturday, December 13. During this period, water supply will be suspended in certain areas, while parts of Andheri East might experience low water pressure.

On December 12, the following areas will experience no water supply due to scheduled maintenance work. These areas include:

G/North Ward: Dharavi Loop Road, A.K.G. Nagar, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Jasmine Mill Road, Mahim Phatak

K East: Vijay Nagar Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis, Gavdevi, Marol Village, Church Road, Hill View Society, Kadamwadi, Mulgav Dongri, MIDC Roads 1–23, Trans Apartment, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Upadhyay Nagar, Thakur Chawl, Salve Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Durgapada, Mama Garage, Chakala, Prakashwadi, Govindwadi, Malpa Dongri 1 & 2, Hanuman Nagar, Mota Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Vasti (part), Charatsingh Vasti (part), Mukund Hospital, Technical Dept., Lelewadi, Indira Nagar, Mapkhan Nagar, Takpada, Airport Road Area, Chimatpada, Sagbag, Marol Industrial Area, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, J.B. Road, Kabir Nagar, Bamnwada, Parsivada, Airport Area, Tarun Bharat Vasti, Islampura, Deulwadi, P&T Vasti.

H East: The entire Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), including Motilal Nagar, will face a water cut.

On December 13, the following areas will face no water supply:

G/North Ward: Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Vasti, Sant Rohidas Road, 60-Foot Road, 90-Foot Road, Sant Kakkaiya Road, M.P. Nagar Dhorwada, Mahatma Gandhi Road.

K East Eard: Kantinagar, Rajasthan Vasti, Sainagar (Technical Area), Sahar Gaon, Sutarpakadi (Pipeline Area)

H East: Prabhat Vasti, TIS-3, Agripada, Kaleen, CST Road, Hansburga Road, Vidyapeeth, CST (South Side), Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Koliwada Village, Teen Bangla, Shantilal Compound, Patel Compound, Golibar Road, Khar Bhuyari Road (Subway) to Kherwadi, Kherwadi, Navapada, Behram Nagar, A.K. Road, Government Vasti Bandra (East).

What Major Pipeline Work Will Be Carried Out?

The pipeline work includes the connection of 1,800-mm Tansa West, 1,200-mm, 2,400-mm Vaitarna, and 1,500-mm pipelines.

