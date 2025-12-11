Prada Partners With LIDCOM–LIDKAR To Launch Kolhapuri-Inspired Global Luxury Line; 2,000 Pairs To Be Crafted In India |

Mumbai: In a landmark move that elevates India’s iconic leather craftsmanship to the global luxury stage, Italian fashion house Prada has entered a formal partnership with LIDCOM and LIDKAR, two state-backed agencies dedicated to the development of traditional leather artisans.

The MoU was signed at the Italian Consulate in Mumbai during the Italy–India Business Forum marking one of the most significant global collaborations for India’s footwear craft sector.

Limited-Edition Kolhapuri-Inspired Sandals to Launch in 2026

Under this collaboration, Prada will launch a limited-edition Kolhapuri-inspired sandal collection in February 2026.

Blending centuries-old Indian craftsmanship with Prada’s luxury design aesthetic, the collection will be available in 40 Prada boutiques worldwide and on the brand’s online platform.

In an exclusive confirmation to Reuters, Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s Chief Marketing Officer and Head of CSR, said each pair will retail at ₹84,043 ($930).

A total of 2,000 pairs will be produced in India by skilled artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, using a fusion of local techniques and Italian manufacturing technology.

“We’ll mix the original manufacturer’s standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques,” Bertelli said, calling it a genuine cultural collaboration.

Collaboration Follows Past Controversy

This partnership comes months after Prada faced backlash for showcasing sandals at a Milan event that closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals, a traditional Indian style dating back to the 12th century.

Following widespread criticism from designers, artisans, and political leaders, Prada acknowledged the historical influence and opened discussions with artisan bodies, eventually paving the way for this formal collaboration.

Strong Backing from Maharashtra Government

The project has received substantial support from the Maharashtra government under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

It is being spearheaded by Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary and Chairman of LIDCOM, with strategic planning by Prerna Deshbratar, Managing Director of LIDCOM.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the partnership would be transformative for Indian craftspeople.

“This collaboration will create international pathways for Indian artisans and give their skills the global respect they deserve,” he said.

Crafted in GI-Tagged Kolhapuri Districts

The agreement formalises the ‘Prada Made in India Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals’ initiative.

The sandals will be handcrafted in districts traditionally associated with Kolhapuri craftsmanship:

Maharashtra: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur

Karnataka: Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur

These regions collectively hold the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, granted in 2019 to protect authenticity and cultural heritage.

A Global Platform for Indian Artisanship

By merging India’s deep-rooted artisanal legacy with contemporary luxury fashion, the Prada–LIDCOM–LIDKAR partnership aims to create a powerful new identity for traditional crafts on the world stage.

