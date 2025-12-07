Kalyan-Dombivli Water Shortage To End Soon? Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Promises Completion Of Kalu Dam Project Soon. How Will It Benefit Residents

X/Eknath Shinde

Kalyan-Dombivali: In a major relief to residents of Kalyan-Dombivli who have been facing acute water shortages, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, December 6, assured that efforts are underway to complete the Kalu Dam project soon.

How Will Kalu Dam Project Help Residents Of Kalyan Dombivali ?

While speaking at Sant Savalaram Sports Complex in Dombivli, Shinde said that once the project is completed, it will provide an independent and large water source, benefiting lakhs of residents.

During his address, the Deputy CM also added that he has spoken to CM Devendra Fadnavis to accelerate the work on the dam project. According to several media reports, he also mentioned that during his time as the CM, a fund of about Rs 500 crore was approved through MMRDA for the project.

Meanwhile, Shinde on Saturday also performed a foundation stone-laying ceremony for development works in Dombivli. Shinde inaugurated the Prerna War Memorial and launched the redevelopment of Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex and the renovation of Savitribai Phule Theatre.

The Deputy CM also mentioned with the construction of the Vaibhavbharati Sanstha Sant Sawlaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex in Dombivli, players from the district will have access to an international-standard sports complex.

The construction of Phase 1 of the Sports Complex will be undertaken with funding of Rs 180 crore, while the construction of the first phase of the renovation of the Savitribai Phule Natyagruha will be carried out with funding of Rs 15 crore.

"These works are on track today only because of the consistent support of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde," the Deputy CM said, adding that the government has already sanctioned crores of rupees for accelerated development of the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

