Navi Mumbai: Uran To Face Water Supply Shortage Twice A Week In December | Here's Why

Uran To Face Water Supply Shortage | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has reportedly announced water supply reduction from Ransai Dam in Uran area twice a week. This reduction in water supply comes due to a decrease in the water level of the Ransai Dam.

According to the Loksatta report, as the water storage capacity of the Ransai Dam is low, lakhs of litres of water was wasted during the monsoon season.

When will the residents of Uran Face a Water Supply Shortage?

According to the report, every Tuesday and Friday, the residents will face a reduction in water supply. This move by the MIDC comes as Uran is currently short of nearly 10 million litres of water per day.

The region requires around 41 million litres daily, however, MIDC is able to supply only 30 million litres, the report stated. In order to ensure that water is available till June 2026, authorities have implemented a scheduled reduction in supply as a conservation measure.

Major Water Cuts In Mumbai On December 12–13

The BMC will undertake major pipeline connection works in the K East (Jogeshwari and Andheri East), H East (Khar and Bandra East), and G North (Dharavi) wards from 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday, lasting 24 hours. During this period, water supply will be suspended in certain areas, while parts of Andheri East may experience low water pressure. The pipeline connection work undertaken in areas such as Jogeshwari, Bandra East, and Dharavi includes the connection of 1,800-mm Tansa West, 1,200-mm, 2,400-mm Vaitarna, and 1,500-mm pipelines.

The areas which is set to no water supply on December 12 include Dharavi Loop Road, Dharavi Main Road, Mahim Phatak, Vijay Nagar Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis among others.

While on December 13, several areas including Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Vasti, Omanagar, Kantinagar, Sahar Gaon, Agripada, Kaleen, CST Road, Vidyapeeth, CST (South Side), Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Koliwada Village, Khar Bhuyari Road (Subway) to Kherwadi will face water cut.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/