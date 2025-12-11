Maharashtra Govt Suspends 2 Senior Officials Over Fake Caste Certificates Scam In Buldhana | Representative Image

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered the suspension of two senior officials involved in the caste scrutiny and certification process in Buldhana district. The major decision was announced in the state legislative council by social justice minister Sanjay Sirsat.

About The Case

The suspended officials include a deputy commissioner of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) attached to the caste certificate scrutiny committee, for allegedly issuing bogus caste validity certificates in Buldana district two years ago.

Making the announcement during Question Hour, Sirsat said that an inquiry committee headed by the Director General of BARTI found that around 50 individuals from Buldana district had obtained fake caste validity certificates by submitting forged documents claiming Nomadic Tribe status. Several of them had secured government jobs and admission to medical courses on the basis of the fake certificates. The action was taken on the basis of the inquiry committee report submitted recently to the government, the minister said.

Raising the issue, Congress MLC Rajesh Rathod pointed out that he had filed a complaint two years ago and submitted several documents, yet no action was taken against those responsible. Instead, he said, he was attacked twice and received multiple death threats for pursuing the matter. “The caste validity committee was deeply involved in the scandal. Certificates were issued in exchange for money. Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken,” Rathod alleged, demanding strict action against the officials.

Opposition members, including Anil Parab of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leader Satej Patil, strongly criticised the delay and pressed for the immediate suspension of the officers involved. They also sought criminal action against those who attacked and threatened Rathod.

Responding to the demands, Sirsat informed the House that the then chairman of the caste scrutiny committee and former additional collector of Buldana, RL Gagrani, had retired in 2019 and therefore could not be subjected to departmental inquiry. However, Deputy Commissioner of the scrutiny committee and then Member Secretary, Vrushali Shinde, along with Research Officer Anita Rathod, would be placed under suspension.

The minister further assured that he would direct the authorities to register criminal cases against those who issued death threats and attempted to attack the Congress legislator for exposing the scam.

