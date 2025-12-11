Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Beautification Nears Completion As Key Roads Enter Final Stage Of Upgrades; Photos Inside |

The ongoing beautification works at Dr V B Gandhi Marg, Rutherford Marg, and B Bhurucha Marg in the historic Kala Ghoda precinct have reached their final stage, marking a significant step in Mumbai’s continued push to improve public spaces in the city’s cultural quarter.

Senior Officials Review Works on Ground

On Thursday morning, Commissioner and Administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Bhushan Gagrani, visited the site to review the progress. He was accompanied by Nitin Karir, former Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Finance Commission. Their on ground inspection comes at a time when the civic body is racing to complete several urban improvement projects across South Mumbai.

Assistant Commissioner of E Ward, Jaydeep More, along with officers and civic staff, were also present during the inspection. The team walked through the upgraded stretches, assessing finishing work and ensuring that all elements align with the planned design and public utility standards.

Transforming a Key Cultural Hub

Kala Ghoda, known for its art galleries, heritage buildings, and vibrant annual arts festival, has long been a focal point for cultural tourism. The beautification aims to elevate the experience for both residents and visitors by improving walkways, seating areas, lighting, landscaping, and pedestrian comfort.

Civic officials noted that once the beautified stretches are opened, the area will offer a more seamless blend of heritage and contemporary design. This is expected to boost footfall, support local businesses, and enhance the district’s appeal to tourists from India and abroad.

Project Scope and First Phase Details

In the first phase, the beautification covers 3,443 square metres along a 500 metre stretch. The civic body has focused on redesigning street edges, improving pedestrian safety, and creating a visually cohesive space that reflects the character of the area.

With work now nearing completion, the upgraded streetscape is expected to be opened to the public shortly, signalling another milestone in Mumbai’s broader urban renewal efforts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/