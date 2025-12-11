Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With NGO To Launch School For Underprivileged Children

From left - Christel House India CEO Jaison C. Mathew, Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Mr Saurabh Rao, IAS, and Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Mr Sachin Sangale exchange the MoU for |

Mumbai News: Christel House India, a non-profit organisation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thane Municipal Corporation.

Christel House India will run a cutting-edge school that is owned and constructed by the Thane Municipal Corporation as part of this partnership. A 60,500 square foot school with 58 roomy classrooms, four well-equipped labs, a library, and a sizable administration block that is completely compliant with CBSE regulations will be housed on the two-acre site in Kharegaon, Kalwa, Thane.

The school will provide international-standard learning environments and all-inclusive services, including as transportation, uniforms, books, food, healthcare, and counselling, at no cost to each student.

"It is encouraging to see Christel House India bring its transformative education model to Thane," stated Saurabh Rao, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation. "This is exactly in line with our goal of giving every child access to a top-notch education and the chance to reach their full potential. We are confident that this school will benefit hundreds of children and their families in the coming years."

210 kids in Kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 2 will be enrolled when it begins in the first week of June 2026. English will be the primary language of teaching, with national and state languages being taught through activity-based, multimodal approaches. Children from the poorest households, as determined by home visits and community surveys, will be admitted first.

Christel House India CEO Jaison C. Mathew continued, saying, "We are appreciative of the steadfast support of TMC officials, led by Mr Rao." We work together to develop a public-private partnership model that will offer high-quality education, foster values and self-assurance, and assist kids in gaining life skills so they may construct better futures for both India and themselves.

The formal relocation of the school's campus to Christel House is still in progress. Teacher recruitment will occur between December 2025 and February 2026, and community outreach and admissions are ongoing. About 1,080 students from Kindergarten through Grade 12 will be served by Christel House School in Thane at full capacity.