Jharkhand: BJP Attacks JMM-Led Govt Over Pending Student Scholarships, PDS Dealers' Commissions

Ranchi: The opposition BJP on Thursday attacked the JMM-led government in the state assembly over "pending" scholarships of students and commissions of PDS dealers.

The ruling alliance blamed the Centre for the alleged delay, claiming it was not clearing the state's dues.

As the House assembled around 11 am, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and state BJP chief Babulal Marandi raised the issue of "pending" scholarship of SC, ST and OBC students.

"We have to follow central guidelines to seek funds. Instead of following those, the state framed a new guideline in 2022, which caused obstruction in the release of central funds. The state government should sort it out soon, as students are suffering," he said.

Marandi claimed that around Rs 2,600 crore under the 15th Finance Commission is "pending with the Centre due to the state government's alleged fault".

"The minister concerned should visit Delhi to sort this issue out. Mukhiyas are not getting their payment," he said.

Responding to this, Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh alleged that central ministers do not give time to state ministers for meetings.

"We have been seeking time from the Union rural development minister and panchayati raj minister, but we are not being allotted time," she alleged.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore alleged that the Centre is meting out 'step-motherly' treatment to Jharkhand as a non-BJP government is at the helm in the state.

BJP legislator C P Singh claimed that around 25,000 PDS dealers are not getting their due commissions for months.

"Their commission under the National Food Security scheme is pending for three months, while the same under the state food security scheme is pending for 15 months," Singh said.

In response, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Irfan Ansari said, "The commission under NFSA (National Food Security Act) will be provided soon. We have already provided the commission from April to July under this head." On commissions under the state food security scheme, he said, "It is true that the state government is facing a fund crunch. We have sought funds from the Centre. As soon as we get the funds, the commission will be paid."

