SLAT Test 1 Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 20

SLAT Test 1 Admit Card 2026 | slat-test.org

SLAT Test 1 Admit Card 2026: Symbiosis International University (SIU) issued the SLAT 2026 Test 1 hall ticket on the official website of SLAT at slat-test.org. Candidates can download the admit card using the details such as exam ID and password. Applicants must bring a printed colour copy of their hall ticket and a valid government-issued ID to the exam centre.

SLAT 2026: Admit card and exam dates

The admit card for SLAT Test 1 has been released, and Symbiosis International University (SIU) has confirmed the complete schedule for the law entrance test. SLAT Test 1 will be conducted on December 20, 2025, while the admit card for SLAT Test 2 will be issued on December 18, 2025. SLAT Test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025.

SLAT Test 1 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SLAT at slat-test.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for Test 1” link.

Step 3: After this, log in using the details such as SLAT exam ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the SLAT Test 1 hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SLAT Test 1 hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

SLAT admit card 2026: Details mentioned

Before heading to the examination centre, candidates must carefully verify all details on the SLAT 2026 admit card. This includes their name, photograph, roll number, and application ID. They should also confirm the examination centre name and address, reporting and exam timings, and whether the admit card is for Test 1 or Test 2. Additionally, students must read the exam-day instructions printed on the admit card to ensure compliance with permitted and prohibited items.

SLAT Test 1 2026: Required documents

Candidates appearing for SLAT Test 1 must bring a colour printout of the SLAT 2026 admit card along with an original government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or a valid college ID. They should also carry a black or blue pen and, if allowed by the examination centre, a transparent water bottle. SIU has clearly stated that entry will not be permitted without the printed admit card and valid ID proof, regardless of the reason.